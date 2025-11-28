2026 Central Government Holiday List Released; Check here!
The Central Government has released the official holiday calendar for 2026. This list is important for government employees as it helps them plan leave, travel, and personal events in advance.
In 2026, there will be 14 compulsory (gazetted) holidays and several restricted/optional holidays. Some holiday rules are different for offices located outside Delhi and New Delhi.
Mandatory (Gazetted) Holidays in 2026
These holidays will be observed by all central government offices across India:
- Eid al-Fitr – March 21
- Ram Navami – March 26
- Mahavir Jayanti – March 31
- Good Friday – April 3
- Buddha Purnima – May 1
- Eid al-Zuha (Bakrid) – May 27
- Muharram – June 26
- Independence Day – August 15
- Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad – August 26
- Janmashtami – September 4
- Gandhi Jayanti – October 2
- Dussehra (Vijayadashami) – October 20
- Diwali – November 8
- Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24
- Christmas – December 25
Restricted / Optional Holidays in 2026
Employees can choose a few holidays from the restricted list based on preference and location:
- New Year’s Day – January 1
- Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Magh Bihu – January 14
- Basant Panchami – January 23
- Guru Ravidas Jayanti – February 1
- Mahashivratri – February 15
- Holika Dahan – March 3
- Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Cheti Chand – March 19
- Easter Sunday – April 5
- Tamil New Year / Vishu / Vaisakhi – April 14
- Rath Yatra – July 16
- Onam – August 26
- Raksha Bandhan – August 28
- Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14
- Karva Chauth – October 29
- Chhath Puja – November 15
- Christmas Eve – December 24
- Rules for Offices Outside Delhi
Offices outside Delhi/New Delhi can select three optional holidays from the restricted list.
Employees are also allowed to take two restricted holidays.
Diwali Holiday Note
In 2026, Diwali falls on Sunday (November 8). In states where Naraka Chaturdashi is observed as a holiday, central government offices may follow the state holiday date.
Why This Calendar Is Useful
The 2026 holiday calendar includes festivals from different religions and regions. It gives government employees enough flexibility to plan their year smoothly and balance work with personal life.
Also read: India’s 2026 Holidays & Long Weekend Calendar Out: Plan Your Travel Early and Smarter