2026 Central Government Holiday List Released; Check here!

The Central Government has released the official holiday calendar for 2026. This list is important for government employees as it helps them plan leave, travel, and personal events in advance.

In 2026, there will be 14 compulsory (gazetted) holidays and several restricted/optional holidays. Some holiday rules are different for offices located outside Delhi and New Delhi.

Mandatory (Gazetted) Holidays in 2026

These holidays will be observed by all central government offices across India:

Eid al-Fitr – March 21

Ram Navami – March 26

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31

Good Friday – April 3

Buddha Purnima – May 1

Eid al-Zuha (Bakrid) – May 27

Muharram – June 26

Independence Day – August 15

Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad – August 26

Janmashtami – September 4

Gandhi Jayanti – October 2

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) – October 20

Diwali – November 8

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24

Christmas – December 25

Restricted / Optional Holidays in 2026

Employees can choose a few holidays from the restricted list based on preference and location:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Magh Bihu – January 14

Basant Panchami – January 23

Guru Ravidas Jayanti – February 1

Mahashivratri – February 15

Holika Dahan – March 3

Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Cheti Chand – March 19

Easter Sunday – April 5

Tamil New Year / Vishu / Vaisakhi – April 14

Rath Yatra – July 16

Onam – August 26

Raksha Bandhan – August 28

Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14

Karva Chauth – October 29

Chhath Puja – November 15

Christmas Eve – December 24

Rules for Offices Outside Delhi

Offices outside Delhi/New Delhi can select three optional holidays from the restricted list.

Employees are also allowed to take two restricted holidays.

Diwali Holiday Note

In 2026, Diwali falls on Sunday (November 8). In states where Naraka Chaturdashi is observed as a holiday, central government offices may follow the state holiday date.

Why This Calendar Is Useful

The 2026 holiday calendar includes festivals from different religions and regions. It gives government employees enough flexibility to plan their year smoothly and balance work with personal life.

Also read: India’s 2026 Holidays & Long Weekend Calendar Out: Plan Your Travel Early and Smarter