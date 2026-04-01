Bank Holidays in April 2026: Check Full Schedule Before Visiting Banks

Banks in India will remain closed on several days in April 2026 due to annual closing, festivals, and weekends. These holidays are decided as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and may vary depending on the state.

The month starts with a holiday on April 1 for financial year closing. Apart from this, important festivals like Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday will also lead to bank closures in many states.

In addition, banks are closed on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, which increases the total number of holidays in the month.

Even though bank branches remain closed, online banking, UPI, and ATM services will continue without interruption, allowing customers to complete essential transactions.

Bank Holidays List – April 2026

April 1 – Annual Closing (All India)

April 2 – Ram Navami (Many states)

April 3 – Good Friday (Most states)

April 6 – Sunday (All India)

April 11 – Second Saturday (All India)

April 12 – Sunday (All India)

April 13 - Baisakhi / Regional New Year (Selected states)

April 14 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti / Regional New Year festivals (Many states)

April 15 – Bohag Bihu / Tamil New Year (Selected states)

April 19 – Sunday (All India)

April 25 – Fourth Saturday (All India)

April 26 – Sunday (All India)

Some holidays are state-specific, so banks may be open in some cities and closed in others.

Always check your local bank holiday list before visiting a branch.

Digital services like UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs remain available on all holidays.