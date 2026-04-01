Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 1?

Banks in India remain closed on April 1 every year due to the annual closing of accounts. This is when banks complete their financial year work and finalize records.

On this day, customers cannot visit bank branches for services like cash deposit, withdrawal, or cheque clearance.

However, there is no need to worry because online services will work as usual. You can still use:

ATM withdrawals

Mobile banking

Internet banking

UPI payments

It is always better to finish important bank work in advance to avoid any inconvenience on this day.