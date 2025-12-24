Bank Holiday List 2026: Check National and State-Wise Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official bank holiday list for 2026 to help customers plan their banking work. The holiday calendar includes national holidays, major religious festivals, regional celebrations, and regular weekly closures.

According to the RBI, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 39 days in 2026, including the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, not all holidays apply nationwide, as several bank holidays depend on state-specific festivals.

Bank Holidays in January 2026

January will have multiple bank holidays across different states. Banks may remain closed for up to 10 days in some regions due to national events, local festivals, and weekend closures. Customers are advised to check the state-wise holiday list before visiting a bank branch.

How Bank Holidays Are Decided

The RBI prepares the bank holiday list based on:

National holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day

Religious festivals like Diwali, Holi, and Eid

Regional festivals including Bihu, Onam, and other state-specific occasions

The calendar is organised month-wise and state-wise to make it easier for customers to find relevant holiday information.

Major Bank Holidays in 2026

Some of the key bank holidays in 2026 include:

Republic Day (January 26)

Holi (March 3)

Eid-ul-Fitr (March 21)

Good Friday (April 3)

Independence Day (August 15)

Diwali (November 8)

Christmas (December 25)

In addition to these, banks will remain closed in certain states for local festivals and observances.

Banking Services on Holidays

Even when bank branches are closed on holidays, customers can still use online banking, mobile apps, UPI services, and ATMs. Most daily banking transactions can be completed digitally without visiting a branch.

Conclusion

The RBI’s 2026 bank holiday list allows customers to plan their financial activities better. Checking the holiday schedule in advance can help avoid delays and ensure smooth banking throughout the year.

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