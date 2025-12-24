Christmas 2025 Events in India: Top Things to Do in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune & Hyderabad
The festive season is in full swing, and cities across India are lighting up with Christmas cheer. From glittering carnivals to soulful carol nights, gourmet dinners, flea markets, and electrifying parties, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re planning to shop for gifts, enjoy live performances, or soak in the holiday spirit with friends and family, Christmas 2025 promises unforgettable experiences. Here’s a curated guide to some of the most exciting events happening across six major cities.
Mumbai Christmas 2025 Events
Bandra Wonderland
Experience the festive magic at Bandra Wonderland on Carter Road. This free-entry carnival features dazzling lights, live entertainment, and food stalls for families and friends to enjoy the Christmas vibe.
When: December 24, 2025 – January 1, 2026
Where: Carter Road, Bandra West
Price: Free
World of Christmas at Jio World Drive
Step into a European-inspired winter wonderland with festive installations, shopping zones, live performances, Santa’s Grotto, and interactive snow experiences.
When: December 23 – 28, 2025
Where: South Sky, Jio World Drive
Price: Rs. 499 onwards
Christmas Grotto at Museum of Solutions
A family-friendly experience with Santa Storytime, crafts, gingerbread cookie decorating, and immersive play zones.
When: December 2 – 25, 2025
Where: Museum of Solutions, Lower Parel
Price: Rs. 1,200 (kids), Rs. 1,600 (adult + kid)
Hamley’s Wonderland
Enjoy a festive carnival with rides, workshops, parades, and Christmas performances for children and adults.
When: December 21 – 30, 2025
Where: Jio World Garden, BKC
Price: Rs. 1,200 upwards
Delhi-NCR Christmas 2025 Highlights
Home Alone – Immersive Dining Experience
Step into the world of Kevin McCallister with a Christmas-themed menu and decor inspired by the iconic movie.
When: December 27, 2025, 7:00 PM onwards
Where: StayVista at Moets Palm Villa, Gurugram
Price: Rs. 3,299 upwards
Eena Meena Deeka Jingle Food Fest
A festive food carnival featuring street food, gourmet delights, live performances, and fun family activities.
When: December 25 – 28, 2025
Where: Leisure Valley Park, Gurugram
Price: Rs. 499 onwards
Christmas Carnival by Barket
An afternoon of games, food, and festive fun for children and adults.
When: December 25, 2025
Where: Bee Young Brewgarden, Gurugram
Price: Rs. 399 onwards
The Christmas Queens
A dazzling drag show featuring glitter, glamour, and Christmas cheer.
When: December 25 – 26, 2025
Where: The Lalit, New Delhi
Price: Rs. 599 upwards
Christmas Party at Molecule IFC
Celebrate with live DJs, dance floors, cocktails, and a festive atmosphere.
When: December 24 – 25, 2025
Where: Molecule IFC, Gurugram
Price: Rs. 299 onwards
Candlelight: Christmas Movie Soundtracks
Enjoy an intimate evening with a string quartet performing classic Christmas movie soundtracks.
When: December 24, 2025
Where: Le Méridien, New Delhi
Price: Rs. 1,499 onwards
Kolkata Christmas 2025 Experiences
Park Street Christmas Festival
Kolkata’s iconic celebration featuring dazzling lights, concerts, choir performances, and food stalls.
When: December 18 – 30, 2025 (Peak: December 24 – 25)
Where: Park Street & Allen Park
Price: Free
Bow Barracks Christmas Celebration
Step into Kolkata’s Anglo-Indian community with food stalls, music, games, and Santa arriving on a rickshaw.
When: December 23 – 31, 2025
Where: Bow Barracks, Bowbazar
Price: Free
Christmas Evening on Lenin Cruise
Celebrate Christmas on the Hooghly River with scenic views, live entertainment, and festive food.
When: December 24 – 25, 2025
Where: Babughat
Price: Rs. 650 upwards
Christmas Carnival at Princeton Club
Family-friendly carnival with games, festive food, and entertainment.
When: December 25, 2025
Where: Princeton Club, Tollygunge
Price: Rs. 50
Bangalore Christmas 2025
Christmas Eve Party at SkyGarden
Enjoy DJ performances, festive drinks, gourmet treats, and vibrant holiday décor.
When: December 24, 2025
Where: SkyGarden Bar & Kitchen, Koramangala
Price: Free
Christmas at Orion Mall
Festive installations, live music, Santa meet-and-greets, shopping, and dining.
When: December 23, 2025 – January 4, 2026
Where: Orion Mall, Rajajinagar
Price: Rs. 50 upwards
Pune Christmas 2025 Events
Phoenix Marketcity Christmas Wonderland
Celebrate with a 40-foot Christmas tree, performances, crafts, and Santa visits.
When: December 23 – 28, 2025
Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar
Price: Rs. 299 upwards
PULA Bazaar Christmas & New Year Flea
A vibrant flea market with over 120 stalls, live performances, and festive food.
When: December 27 – 28, 2025
Where: Amanora Mall, Hadapsar
Price: Free
Hyderabad Christmas 2025 Highlights
Christmas Eve House Party at Sri Sai Krishna Homes
Enjoy DIY crafts, festive games, dance, Santa meet-and-greets, and treats in a family-friendly setting.
When: December 24 – 25, 2025
Where: Sri Sai Krishna Homes, Madhapur
Price: Rs. 999
Hyderabad also hosts several community and club-level events during the festive season, ranging from Christmas brunches to themed holiday parties, making it a great destination to celebrate the season with friends and family.
This Christmas, whether you are looking for a carnival, an immersive dining experience, or a festive cruise, India offers something magical for everyone. From lively street celebrations to intimate holiday concerts, these events promise unforgettable memories with your loved ones.
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