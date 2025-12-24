Christmas 2025 Events in India: Top Things to Do in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune & Hyderabad

The festive season is in full swing, and cities across India are lighting up with Christmas cheer. From glittering carnivals to soulful carol nights, gourmet dinners, flea markets, and electrifying parties, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re planning to shop for gifts, enjoy live performances, or soak in the holiday spirit with friends and family, Christmas 2025 promises unforgettable experiences. Here’s a curated guide to some of the most exciting events happening across six major cities.

Mumbai Christmas 2025 Events

Bandra Wonderland

Experience the festive magic at Bandra Wonderland on Carter Road. This free-entry carnival features dazzling lights, live entertainment, and food stalls for families and friends to enjoy the Christmas vibe.

When: December 24, 2025 – January 1, 2026

Where: Carter Road, Bandra West

Price: Free

World of Christmas at Jio World Drive

Step into a European-inspired winter wonderland with festive installations, shopping zones, live performances, Santa’s Grotto, and interactive snow experiences.

When: December 23 – 28, 2025

Where: South Sky, Jio World Drive

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

Christmas Grotto at Museum of Solutions

A family-friendly experience with Santa Storytime, crafts, gingerbread cookie decorating, and immersive play zones.

When: December 2 – 25, 2025

Where: Museum of Solutions, Lower Parel

Price: Rs. 1,200 (kids), Rs. 1,600 (adult + kid)

Hamley’s Wonderland

Enjoy a festive carnival with rides, workshops, parades, and Christmas performances for children and adults.

When: December 21 – 30, 2025

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

Price: Rs. 1,200 upwards

Delhi-NCR Christmas 2025 Highlights

Home Alone – Immersive Dining Experience

Step into the world of Kevin McCallister with a Christmas-themed menu and decor inspired by the iconic movie.

When: December 27, 2025, 7:00 PM onwards

Where: StayVista at Moets Palm Villa, Gurugram

Price: Rs. 3,299 upwards

Eena Meena Deeka Jingle Food Fest

A festive food carnival featuring street food, gourmet delights, live performances, and fun family activities.

When: December 25 – 28, 2025

Where: Leisure Valley Park, Gurugram

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

Christmas Carnival by Barket

An afternoon of games, food, and festive fun for children and adults.

When: December 25, 2025

Where: Bee Young Brewgarden, Gurugram

Price: Rs. 399 onwards

The Christmas Queens

A dazzling drag show featuring glitter, glamour, and Christmas cheer.

When: December 25 – 26, 2025

Where: The Lalit, New Delhi

Price: Rs. 599 upwards

Christmas Party at Molecule IFC

Celebrate with live DJs, dance floors, cocktails, and a festive atmosphere.

When: December 24 – 25, 2025

Where: Molecule IFC, Gurugram

Price: Rs. 299 onwards

Candlelight: Christmas Movie Soundtracks

Enjoy an intimate evening with a string quartet performing classic Christmas movie soundtracks.

When: December 24, 2025

Where: Le Méridien, New Delhi

Price: Rs. 1,499 onwards

Kolkata Christmas 2025 Experiences

Park Street Christmas Festival

Kolkata’s iconic celebration featuring dazzling lights, concerts, choir performances, and food stalls.

When: December 18 – 30, 2025 (Peak: December 24 – 25)

Where: Park Street & Allen Park

Price: Free

Bow Barracks Christmas Celebration

Step into Kolkata’s Anglo-Indian community with food stalls, music, games, and Santa arriving on a rickshaw.

When: December 23 – 31, 2025

Where: Bow Barracks, Bowbazar

Price: Free

Christmas Evening on Lenin Cruise

Celebrate Christmas on the Hooghly River with scenic views, live entertainment, and festive food.

When: December 24 – 25, 2025

Where: Babughat

Price: Rs. 650 upwards

Christmas Carnival at Princeton Club

Family-friendly carnival with games, festive food, and entertainment.

When: December 25, 2025

Where: Princeton Club, Tollygunge

Price: Rs. 50

Bangalore Christmas 2025

Christmas Eve Party at SkyGarden

Enjoy DJ performances, festive drinks, gourmet treats, and vibrant holiday décor.

When: December 24, 2025

Where: SkyGarden Bar & Kitchen, Koramangala

Price: Free

Christmas at Orion Mall

Festive installations, live music, Santa meet-and-greets, shopping, and dining.

When: December 23, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Where: Orion Mall, Rajajinagar

Price: Rs. 50 upwards

Pune Christmas 2025 Events

Phoenix Marketcity Christmas Wonderland

Celebrate with a 40-foot Christmas tree, performances, crafts, and Santa visits.

When: December 23 – 28, 2025

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar

Price: Rs. 299 upwards

PULA Bazaar Christmas & New Year Flea

A vibrant flea market with over 120 stalls, live performances, and festive food.

When: December 27 – 28, 2025

Where: Amanora Mall, Hadapsar

Price: Free

Hyderabad Christmas 2025 Highlights

Christmas Eve House Party at Sri Sai Krishna Homes

Enjoy DIY crafts, festive games, dance, Santa meet-and-greets, and treats in a family-friendly setting.

When: December 24 – 25, 2025

Where: Sri Sai Krishna Homes, Madhapur

Price: Rs. 999

Hyderabad also hosts several community and club-level events during the festive season, ranging from Christmas brunches to themed holiday parties, making it a great destination to celebrate the season with friends and family.

This Christmas, whether you are looking for a carnival, an immersive dining experience, or a festive cruise, India offers something magical for everyone. From lively street celebrations to intimate holiday concerts, these events promise unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

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