Actor Sivaji Issues Public Apology After Controversial Comments at Dhandoraa Event

Telugu actor Sivaji has publicly expressed regret after facing criticism for comments he made about women’s clothing during the pre-release event of the upcoming film Dhandoraa. The remarks, delivered while addressing the audience on stage, were widely viewed as inappropriate and sparked strong reactions across social media platforms and within the film industry.

Following the backlash, Sivaji shared an apology video on the social media platform X, acknowledging that his words had caused offence. In his message, the actor admitted that he should have been more careful with his language and choice of words while speaking at the event.

“I should not have used such expressions. My intention was not to insult or generalise women,” Sivaji said in the video. He clarified that his comments were not directed at all women and added that his statement was misunderstood due to the manner in which it was phrased. “Because my words hurt many people, I sincerely apologise,” he added.

The actor also posted a written note alongside the video, stating that he deeply regretted the remarks he made during the Dhandoraa pre-release function held earlier this week. Several users responded to his post, with many stressing the importance of responsible speech by public figures. One comment read that words carry influence and hoped the incident would serve as a lesson.

What Led to the Controversy

The issue arose when Sivaji, who was recently seen playing a negative role in the film Court, took the stage at the promotional event and complimented the female anchor for wearing a saree. However, his speech soon shifted into a broader commentary on how actresses and women should dress, which many found unsolicited and moralistic.

The remarks were quickly circulated online, prompting criticism from netizens who accused the actor of policing women’s choices and reinforcing outdated views. Members of the film fraternity also voiced their disappointment, urging greater sensitivity in public discourse.

With his apology now issued, the incident has reignited conversations around accountability, respectful language, and the responsibility celebrities carry when addressing audiences.

I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night.@itsmaatelugu pic.twitter.com/8zDPaClqWT — Sivaji (@ActorSivaji) December 23, 2025

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