Gujarat Schools Winter Holiday List December 2025–January 2026; Check here!

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has not announced a long winter holiday for December 2025. Instead, the board has scheduled academic activities throughout the month, with special focus on syllabus completion and Pre-Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

Unlike several North Indian states that provide extended winter holidays, Gujarat follows a continuous academic calendar during the winter season. Students will, however, receive holidays on specific festival dates.

List of School Holidays in Gujarat (December 2025 – January 2026)

Below is the confirmed list of holidays and breaks for different school boards in Gujarat:

GSEB (State Board) School Holidays

Christmas Holiday: December 25, 2025

Uttarayan (Kite Festival) Holidays: January 14 and January 15, 2026

CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Holidays

Winter Holidays: December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Uttarayan Holidays: January 14 and January 15, 2026

Private and International School Holidays

Year-End Holidays: December 24, 2025 to January 4, 2026 (may vary by school)

Uttarayan Holidays: January 14 and January 15, 2026

University and College Holidays

Winter / Semester Holidays: Early December 2025 to early January 2026 (subject to academic schedules)

Academic Schedule During Winter

December remains an important academic period for GSEB students. The board has allocated its longest holidays to Diwali and summer vacations, not winter. As a result:

Pre-Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in late December and early January.

Regular classes will continue on non-holiday days to ensure syllabus completion before the March 2026 board exams.

Weather-Related Holiday Updates

Although Gujarat does not experience extreme winter conditions, the Education Department and district authorities keep track of weather changes. If severe cold conditions arise, schools may:

Adjust morning school timings

Announce short-term holidays if required

Parents and students are advised to follow official school circulars and announcements for any weather-related holiday updates.

Conclusion

In summary, Gujarat state board schools will not have extended winter holidays in December 2025. Students will observe holidays only on specific festival days, while CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, private schools, and universities may enjoy longer winter breaks depending on their academic calendars.

Also read: Christmas 2025 Events in India: Top Things to Do in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune & Hyderabad