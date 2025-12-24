December 25 School Holiday for Christmas!

Schools across India will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, in observance of Christmas, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country. The holiday applies to government, aided, and private schools, giving students and teachers a break from regular academic schedules.

Christmas is recognised as a national public holiday, and educational institutions traditionally observe a complete shutdown on this day. Schools in all states and union territories are expected to remain closed, regardless of the education board, including CBSE, ICSE, state boards, and international schools.

Nationwide Closure for Schools

December 25 is one of the few days in the academic calendar when schools across India close uniformly. There are no official notifications indicating regular classes or examinations on this date in any state. As a result, parents and students do not need to check for district-wise or state-specific announcements for this holiday.

Activities and Celebrations

Many schools conduct Christmas celebrations, cultural programs, and special assemblies in the days leading up to December 25. The holiday allows families to spend time together, attend church services, and take part in community celebrations.

What About Online Classes?

Schools generally do not conduct online classes on December 25, as it is a national holiday. Academic activities are usually paused for the day, with classes resuming as per the regular timetable on the next working day.

Also read: Allu Arjun, Trivikram Team Up Again: Mega Mythological Film in the Works