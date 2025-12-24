Allu Arjun, Trivikram Team Up Again: Mega Mythological Film in the Works

Icon Star Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas are reportedly gearing up for another massive collaboration — this time, a mythological epic planned on an unprecedented scale of over ₹1000 crore. If industry buzz is true, this will mark their fourth film together and one of the costliest productions ever attempted in Indian cinema. The project is expected to go on floors in February 2027.

According to insiders, the film is built around a powerful script originally written with Allu Arjun in mind. The news has already stirred huge excitement among fans, especially given the duo’s successful track record. Their earlier blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” broke several box-office records and remains one of the most celebrated hits in South Indian cinema.

Reports suggest the upcoming film will blend an emotionally gripping storyline with stunning visuals and advanced technology, aiming to redefine the mythological genre for both Indian and global audiences. An official announcement is expected soon, but anticipation is already sky-high, with many predicting it will set new standards in filmmaking.

This project will join an already packed slate for Allu Arjun. The star is working on “Pushpa 3,” directed by Sukumar, and another big-budget venture with filmmaker Atlee, tentatively titled AA22 X A6. The Atlee collaboration has been gaining special attention since actress Deepika Padukone joined the cast earlier this year. A behind-the-scenes video even teased her motion-capture sequences, hinting at a royal warrior character riding a horse and wielding a sword.

With world-class technicians onboard and multiple mega ventures lined up, Allu Arjun appears ready for one of the most ambitious phases of his career. If the Trivikram mythological epic moves ahead as planned, it could become a landmark moment not just for the actor — but for Indian cinema itself.