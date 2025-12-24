Christmas Bank Holiday on December 25: Banks Shut Across India

Banks all over the country will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, on the occasion of Christmas as it is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India. According to the official holiday calendar, all public sector banks, private banks, co-operative banks, and regional rural banks will be shut on Christmas.

Christmas Day is considered a national holiday; hence, there will be no banking services from the physical branches on this day. Customers who anticipate making in-branch transactions like depositing or withdrawing cash, clearing cheques, or submitting documents are recommended to make it ahead of time.

Will Any Banks Be Open on December 25?

No states and no union territory has been scheduled to keep the banks open on December 25. It is a national holiday, and so all bank branches will remain shut for the day across India.

Digital Services Available

While bank branches will be closed, online and digital banking services related to UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking apps, and ATM services will also be working. Essentially, all digital services will remain unaffected, and customers will continue to access all essential services uninterrupted.

Plan Ahead

As such, banks will be closed for Christmas. Customers are advised to plan their banking needs in advance concerning related services that involve cash or specific branches. Regular bank operations will resume on the next available business day.

Bank holidays, such as that on December 25, allow bank employees and customers alike to observe Christmas, thus there is no physical banking conducted across the country.

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