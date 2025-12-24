December 30 Local Holiday in Tiruchirappalli for Vaikunta Ekadashi

December 30 will be observed as a local holiday in Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu, to mark the celebration of Vaikunta Ekadashi. The district administration has announced that all government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on this day, allowing residents to take part in the important religious festival.

Preparations for the festival have been underway since December 20 at major temples in the region. At the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, regarded as Bhooloka Vaikundam, the most significant ritual of Vaikunta Ekadashi—the ceremonial opening of the Paramapada Vasal, also known as the Gate of Heaven—will take place on Tuesday, December 30.

Vaikunta Ekadashi is one of the most sacred days in the Vaishnavite calendar and draws a large number of devotees every year. The observance is also widely celebrated at the Tirupati temple, where the opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram attracts massive crowds, especially during the Margazhi month.

Holiday Announcement and Working Day Adjustment

Considering the scale of the celebrations and the expected influx of devotees, the District Collector has declared a holiday across Tiruchirappalli district. The move aims to help devotees participate in the rituals and to ease traffic movement around temple areas. To offset the holiday, January 24, 2026 (Saturday) has been designated as a working day for government offices.

Security and Public Arrangements

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Srirangam on Vaikunta Ekadashi, the district administration has put extensive arrangements in place. Enhanced police deployment, traffic regulation measures, and crowd control strategies will be implemented. Additional public transport services, drinking water facilities, and medical camps are also being coordinated to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The local holiday on December 30 is expected to help manage the large turnout and ensure a safe and orderly celebration of Vaikunta Ekadashi in Tiruchirappalli.

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