August 16 Stock Market Holiday for Janmashtami!

Janmashtami, a major Hindu holiday observing the birth of Lord Krishna, is on August 16, which coincidentally is a Saturday. While Janmashtami is not an official holiday of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, the stock markets will be closed on the weekend.

Stock Market Holidays in August

The stock markets will be closed for various holidays in August, such as:

August 15: Independence Day holiday

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi holiday

Weekends: August 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, and 30-31

Impact on Trading

As it is the weekend and holidays, the stock markets will be operational for a mere four trading sessions from August 11 till August 17. The investors will be unable to take part in the trading procedures on the scheduled holidays and weekends.

Stock Market Timings

For reference purposes, the timings of the stock market are as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Block deal session: 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (morning window) and 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. (afternoon window)

Holidays Planning

Investors are requested to schedule their trading operations accordingly, keeping in mind the planned holidays and weekend closures. By being well aware of the holidays and market hours, investors can make smart decisions and execute their trades effectively.

