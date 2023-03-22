Amid Covid Infections Surge: PM Modi Emphasizes on Covid Appropriate Behaviour

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the return of Covid-19 in some parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday. He reviewed the current Covid situation and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said.

The review meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, sources said.

PM Modi advised the officials to continue focusing on a 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour, enhanced lab surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory illness cases, according to a PMO release.

The prime minister also called for ramping up genome sequencing at high-level meeting. He also emphasised on wearing of masks at hospital premises by both patients, health professionals and health workers.

A total of 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been recorded across the country. This is the highest single-day rise in infections this year. The active cases have increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With five new deaths reported in the country, the death toll climbed to 5,30,813. These deaths were reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala.

Also Read: As Covid cases crosses 1,000, Kerala on alert, use of masks recommended

(With PTI inputs)