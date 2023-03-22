Oppo mobiles Maharashtra manager nabbed for Rs 19cr GST fraud

Thane, March 22 (IANS) The CGST Bhiwandi, Thane unit has arrested an Accounts and Finance Manager of Oppo Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. for alleged fraudulent availment of input tax credit to the tune of Rs 19 crore on fake invoices from a non-existent supplier, an official said here on Wednesday.

The CGST sleuths swooped on the Oppo office and presented the Manager, identified as Mahendra Kumar Rawat, before a court which remanded him to judicial custody till April 3.

Rawat has been charged under CGST Act, 2017 Section 69 and 132 based on his confessions pertaining to committing the irregularities.

The Anti-Evasion Wing of CGST Bhiwandi learnt during investigations that the Oppo Maharashtra was indulging in availing fake ITC without receiving any goods from Gain Hero India Pvt. Ltd., a non-existent (fake) company.

The sleuths verified 16 e-way bills for the purported transactions which turned out to be fake

They also recorded the statements of transporters and vehicle owners which revealed that there was no supply of any goods to Oppo Maharashtra. The Oppo mobiles manufacturing global giant is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

The manager Rawat, who is also the authorised signatory, has emerged as the main person who played a key role in availing the fraudulent ITC amounting to over Rs 19 crore against the invoices of more than Rs 107 crore issued by the non-existent supplier, Gain Hero India Pvt. Ltd, without receiving the goods, said the CGST.

The CGST Commissioner Bhiwandi, Sumit Kumar said that this case was part of a special drive launched by the Mumbai Zone against tax fraudsters and evaders, and led to 24 arrests in the past 18 months.

