12 Days School Holidays in November and December 2025: Full List!

Schools and colleges in multiple Indian states will remain closed for up to 12 consecutive days in November and December 2025, covering festivals, the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and winter break. Parents and students have been advised to note the holiday schedules released by state governments and institutions.

On Monday, 24 November, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand have declared a holiday across schools to observe the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. The day involves religious observances in gurudwaras and is marked with prayers and recitations.

In December, the extended period includes winter vacations and Christmas-eve closures. For example, in Uttar Pradesh the schools will be shut from 20 December until 31 December, covering a twelve-day winter break. Meanwhile, many centrally managed PM Schools will remain closed from 23 December through 1 January 2026.

Since holiday schedules can differ by board, state and school type, students and parents are urged to check official notices from their institution and stay updated on any local variations.

With this 12-day closure window ahead, families can plan vacations, revision schedules or extra-curricular time accordingly—but should also keep an eye on announcements in case there are any changes.