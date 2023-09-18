Mumbai: 15 women athletes coming for YAI senior national sailing championships

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) At least 15 women athletes from Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh will participate in the YAI Senior National Sailing Championships 2023 which opens in Mumbai from September 20-26, an official said here on Monday.

The week long event is being co-hosted by the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node along with Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre under the aegis of Yachting Association of India.

This year, more than 100 athletes shall vie with each other in the sailing championships in 10 different events, for men, women and mixed.

As the top sailors in each class are currently away in China for the Asian Games, the upcoming Mumbai event is likely to throw up new faces as national champs this year, said the officials.

A team comprising officials from the World Sailing qualified International Race Officers, International Judges and Measurers shall be present to ensure fair conduct of races and level playing ground to all the competitors when all the racing events comment on Friday in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai.

