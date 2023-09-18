Chetak helicopter makes precautionary landing in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (IANS) An Indian Army Chetak helicopter on Monday made a precautionary landing near Haryana's Yamunanagar due to a technical issue, the Army's Western Command said.

After landing, the helicopter was checked for its fitness, and subsequently, was flown safely to the base.

The pilots and passengers of the helicopter were safe and there was no report of any damage to the helicopter or any private property, it added.

