Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj big influence on my Parliamentary career, says Supriya Sule

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday said that late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were two political personalities who have left a profound influence on her Parliamentary career.

In her speech during the discussion on the 75 years journey of Parliament on the last day of working in the old Parliament building, she said: "I would like to put on record two people who have not been mentioned by the BJP today, who I have been highly influenced by in my Parliamentary work, who come from BJP but I still feel that they were one of the tallest leaders and were extraordinary Parliamentarians who we looked up to, and they are Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. They constantly talked about cooperative federalism. It is not this side or that side, good work has to be established."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech earlier in the day while initiating the discussion on Parliament's 75 years journey, the NCP MP further said that whether it is India or Bharat, several people have contributed towards its development.

"I appreciate the PM's speech today where he appreciated that governance is continuity. Various people have contributed over the last seven decades to build this country which we all love equally. Whether you call it India or Bharat, it is your own country. We are all born here, we are all blessed to be here," she added.

Parliamentary proceedings of the special session are going to resume from the new Parliament building from Tuesday after a joint photo session of members of both Houses in the Central Hall in the morning.

Monday was the last day of working in the old Parliament House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.