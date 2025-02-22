MP: Over 100 artists to participate in ‘Global Investment Summit’

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) Over 100 artists will participate in the ‘Global Investment Summit’ in Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the state’s cultural heritage diversity on February 24.

An official said that the Culture Department has made an elaborate plan for the presentation of the state's traditional local folk dances like Matki, Karma and other forms of tribal culture.

The cultural performance will start sharp at 8 am at Indira Gandhi Human Museum (IGHM) with the theme ‘Amritasya Madhya Pradesh’.

The official added that the artists will showcase their performances at the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion which will include folk dances of Bhil and Gond tribal artists.

Meanwhile, Bhopal’s roads, squares, flyovers and walls have been given a makeover with painting and road lights. Traffic signals, which have been lying defunct for months have also been made functional to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement.

Various agencies including the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Smart City project, have carried out extensive beautification and infrastructure redevelopment, dramatically altering the city’s appearance.

As part of the beautification drive, the civic body has adorned the city with 5,000 cultural, tribal, and religious graffiti artworks. These colourful paintings stretch from the Airport Road to the GIS venue, adding vibrancy to the cityscape.

Besides, the undersides of flyovers have been painted in multiple colours, and various artistic figurines have been carved at key locations such as Selfie Point Road, the Chief Minister’s House, Boat Club, and Lake View.

Infrastructure has also been a makeover with over 35 roads, squares, and footpaths being redeveloped. Key routes leading to GIS, including Airport Road, VIP Road, and Link Roads 1, 2, and 3, have been upgraded. Footpaths near Raj Bhawan, Jail Road, and Chunabhatti have also been developed by PWD and BMC.

One of the most crucial road divider projects, the redevelopment of the one-way road near Hamidia Hospital, has been successfully completed by the PWD.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after reviewing the preparations at the Indira Gandhi Human Museum said, "Madhya Pradesh is ready to write the global story of investment through innovation and revolution."

