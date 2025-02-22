Kangana Ranaut dines with director Vijay in his new house

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was recently seen in the political film ‘Emergency’, recently paid a visit to writer-director AL Vijay at his new house.

On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared pictures from her visit. The pictures show her being hosted by the writer-director to a scrumptious meal.

She wrote on the pictures, “Most wonderful director and the most amazing person AL Vijay sir thank you for hosting us congratulations for the new house”.

She further mentioned, “No words can describe the affection and the respect that I receive from Vijay sir and his whole family. May God bless you all with more and more success #alvijay”.

The actress was seen wearing Indian ethnic attire in the pictures.

Earlier, it was revealed that Kangana Ranaut has started working on her upcoming movie. A few days ago, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of her yet-to-be-titled movie.

The picture shows a clapperboard from the sets with details of the shoot day. The film also stars R. Madhavan, and will reunite the two actors after almost a decade. The two were last seen in ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’.

The actress wrote on the picture, “Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set”.

Meanwhile, her movie ‘Emergency’, which marked her second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, performed poorly at the box-office. The actress essayed the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’. She had earlier said that the film is not a political narrative but it touches upon the life of Indira Gandhi.

She said, “This is not a political film. It's a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film, you won’t come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.