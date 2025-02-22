Karnataka BJP MLA says guarantee schemes inevitable for creating equal society

Karwar, Feb 22 (IANS) Even as his party's state leaders are claiming that by implementing unscientific guarantees, the Congress government is pushing the state towards bankruptcy, Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Shivaram Hebbar said the "guarantee schemes are inevitable to create an equal society".

Speaking to reporters in Sirsi town, MLA Hebbar stated, "The guarantee schemes had impacted the development work in the beginning. Now, everything is getting right. An equal society has to be created in our society and it is inevitable to deliver such schemes against this background."

He further questioned, “If the local BJP leaders are criticising the guarantees, what did the party do in Maharashtra and Delhi?”

Talking about "internal fighting" in the BJP Karnataka unit, he stated, "I am unable to understand the party is divided into how many factions? I am still counting. Becoming wary of the existing system within the BJP, I am distancing myself from the party affairs."

"It will be known in few days whose stand was right and whose stands are wrong. When I and BJP MLA from Yeshwanthpur seat of Bengaluru S. T. Somashekar decided to maintain distance from the party, State President B.Y. Vijayendra and senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stated that it was wrong. Whoever maintained that we chose the wrong path are now committing mistakes," he claimed.

"I am keeping quiet not willing to stir controversies. When I find it appropriate I will talk about controversial matters," he stated while answering a question of the controversy surrounding the State President post.

MLA Shivaram Hebbar represents the Yellapur constituency in Karwar district. He joined the BJP in 2019 quitting the Congress. He served as Labour Minister in the BJP government.

Presently, MLA Hebbar and BJP MLA Somashekar are identifying with the Congress.

Somashekar has described Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar as his godfather.

