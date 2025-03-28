Watch Chusthunnavemo Song from Maathru

Songs celebrating motherly love have always stood the test of time, becoming cherished classics. In Tollywood, films centered on a mother’s love have consistently struck a chord with audiences and enjoyed box office success. Now, adding to this legacy, a new film titled Maathru is set to touch hearts.

Produced by B. Siva Prasad under the Shree Padmini Cinemas banner and presented by Smt. Padma, Maathru is a testament to his dedication to storytelling. Following his directorial and production debut with Raa Raja, B. Siva Prasad now brings this deeply emotional narrative to life. Helmed by director John Zakky, the film features Sriram, Nandini Roy, Sugi Vijay, and Rupali Bhushan in pivotal roles.

The songs from Maathru have already struck an emotional chord with listeners, resonating through their soulful melodies. The latest track, Chusthunnavemo, further amplifies the film’s heartfelt theme, portraying the pain of separation from a mother. With music by Shekar Chandra, lyrics by National Award-winning lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, and vocals by Karunya, the song leaves an indelible impact. Teja’s poignant words tug at the heartstrings, while Karunya’s heartfelt rendition intensifies the emotion.

Renowned filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja showered praise on the song, lauding its emotional depth. He noted the rarity of films and songs celebrating maternal love in recent years and commended the Maathru team for reviving this sentiment.

With filming now complete, the team is gearing up for a grand release. The ongoing musical promotions, including the soul-stirring tracks, have already taken social media by storm, trending widely on YouTube.

The film's technical crew includes Rahul Srivastav as the cinematographer and Satyanarayana Balla as the editor, ensuring a visually compelling and emotionally enriching cinematic experience.