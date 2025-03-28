Here's how ‘Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai’ becomes a landmark show for the Sindhi community worldwide

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Hari Om OTT has launched “Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai,” marking the arrival of the first-ever fiction show centered on the revered Sindhi deity, Bhagwan Jhulelal.

This pioneering series not only brings a significant cultural milestone to Indian screens but also offers the Sindhi community worldwide a much-awaited representation in mainstream entertainment. With the show, Hari Om OTT aims to narrate the inspiring story of Bhagwan Jhulelal, showcasing his divine journey, teachings, and his deep-rooted significance in Sindhi faith and culture.

Speaking about the show’s launch, Mahesh Jethmalani, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and President of the World Sindhi Association, shared, “Best wishes to the team for launching Hari Om OTT. We thank Megha Agarwal and the team for this effort. Hari Om OTT has created 26 episodes on the Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai story. I encourage all Sindhis and Indian citizens to watch each and every episode of this show and support this platform.”

Manish Raisinghani stated, “Portraying Jhulelal Sai and Varun Dev was not just a role; it was a spiritual journey and a moment of immense pride for my family and community. Some roles come as opportunities, but this one felt like destiny. While I’ve worked on both national and international projects, this one holds a special place in my heart. Despite facing numerous challenges during the shoot, the unconditional support of producer Ila and director Deepak made everything run smoothly. I am truly overwhelmed to be playing the role of my own god.”

Parag Tyagi, the Mirkh Shah of the show, added, “Jhulelal Sai is the first-ever show that beautifully blends mythology with history. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Director Deepak—this has truly been one of the best experiences of my entire career.”

Megha Agarwal, managing director & CEO of Hari Om OTT, said on the launch, “With Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai, we're excited to share this inspiring story with the Sindhi community and beyond. The support and encouragement from these distinguished dignitaries motivate us to continue showcasing more stories of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma to the world.”

“Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai,” starring Manish Raisinghani and Parag Tyagi, is based on the life, journey, and teachings of Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai. The show will premiere on March 30th, 2025, coinciding with the auspicious Jhulelal Jayanti festival on Hari Om OTT.

Hari Om OTT has been known for creating shows that highlight India's rich culture and history. Some of their popular shows include “Mata Lakshmi,” “Jai Jagannath,” “Shri Tirupati Balaji,” “Mata Saraswati," and “Chandra Dev.”

