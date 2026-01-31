Video: Amaravathiki Aahwanam Teaser Launched

The teaser of the upcoming film Amaravathiki Aahwanam was officially launched in Hyderabad by well-known actor and producer Murali Mohan, receiving an enthusiastic response from the film fraternity. The movie is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on February 13.

Directed by GVK, the film stars Siva Kantamneni, Dhanya Balakrishna, Esther, Supritha, and Harish in lead roles, with senior actors Ashok Kumar, Bhadram, Gemini Suresh, and Nagendra Prasad playing pivotal roles. The film is produced by K. Shankar Rao and R. Venkateswara Rao under the banner Light House Cine Magic and is presented by G. Rambabu Yadav, with production supervision by veteran producer Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary.

Ashok Kumar said: “I acted in this film at the request of producer Venkateswara Rao, my brother-in-law. After watching the final output, I feel the content is very strong. Director GVK has crafted a film that will resonate with audiences across all sections.”

Gemini Suresh said: “For the first time, I played the role of a madman. Family dramas, entertainers, and horror films always connect with audiences, and I believe our film will do the same.”

Producer Prasanna Kumar said: “The teaser is impressive. This film will certainly entertain audiences. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Murali Mohan said: “The teaser itself evokes fear, showcasing the director’s talent. Small films are the lifeblood of the industry, and this film carries strong content. I wish the team great success.”

Producer Venkateswara Rao said: “Cinema has been our passion for over 30 years. This is our sixth production, made in the horror genre to appeal to all sections of the audience. We are confident that audiences will support us during the grand release on February 13.”

Esther (Lead Actress) said: “During the shoot, we all felt like a family. The director’s passion and the producers’ commitment will surely lead to success. The film blends horror with commercial elements that audiences will enjoy.”

Director GVK said: “This project began with the encouragement of producer Shankar Rao. Despite minor delays in VFX, the film was completed within budget and on schedule. We are confident audiences will appreciate the strong content.”

Hero Siva Kantamneni said: “Director GVK completed the film on time and within budget. Esther, Dhanya, and Supritha shine in their ghost roles, with Esther’s performance being a highlight. We hope the film finds success alongside other February releases.”

Event Attendees

The teaser launch event of Amaravathiki Aahwanam was attended by several key members of the film’s technical and production teams, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Their presence highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the project and underscored its strong technical and creative foundation.

Release Date

Amaravathiki Aahwanam will release worldwide on February 13, promising audiences a gripping cinematic experience that blends horror with engaging commercial elements.

Watch the Amaravathiki Aahwanam Teaser