Ambati Rambabu Attacked in Guntur Outskirts: Jungle Raj Under Chandrababu Naidu Rule

The YSR Congress Party has launched a blistering attack on the Chandrababu Naidu–led coalition government, accusing it of presiding over a breakdown of law and order after former minister Ambati Rambabu was violently assaulted at Gorantla near Guntur. Senior YSRCP leaders Botcha Satyanarayana, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and G Srikant Reddy described the incident as proof that Andhra Pradesh has slid into “jungle raj” under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

In a joint statement issued from Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam and Rayachoti, the leaders said the attack was not an isolated act but a symptom of a state where political violence is being openly encouraged and quietly protected. They alleged that the ruling Telugu Desam Party–Jana Sena Party alliance has normalised intimidation, provocation and street-level aggression against opposition leaders.

The YSRCP leaders recalled how the coalition relentlessly pushed what they called a fabricated narrative against the previous government and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, even dragging the Tirumala laddu controversy into politics. They pointed out that the allegations on animal fat in laddu ghee were decisively debunked by national institutions National Dairy Research Institute and National Dairy Development Board, exposing the claims as outright falsehoods.

Yet, instead of retracting or apologising, the ruling parties allegedly escalated the provocation. Defamatory flexis carrying false content and images of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former TTD chairpersons YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy were erected in public spaces. When YSRCP workers removed these offensive displays, police action was swiftly directed at them—while those who put up the flexis went untouched, raising serious questions about institutional bias.

The flashpoint came after Ambati Rambabu offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Gorantla. According to the statement, he was ambushed with sticks and iron rods by TDP workers who were allegedly lying in wait. The most disturbing detail, the leaders said, was that the assault took place in the presence of police personnel, who failed to prevent the attack.

Calling it an act of “political madness,” the YSRCP demanded immediate and stringent action against all those involved, including those who orchestrated the violence. The leaders warned that the coalition government is deliberately stoking unrest and fear across the state.

“Is this democratic governance or outright anarchy?” the statement asked, asserting that sustained lawlessness, selective policing and political vendetta cannot be brushed aside—and will not go unanswered.

Watch TDP Goons Attack Former Minister and YSRCP Leader Ambati Rambabu