Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Blockbuster Film?

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as one of the biggest success stories of Sankranthi 2026, delivering a blockbuster verdict at the box office and winning over family audiences across regions. The film has grossed over ₹370 crore globally and continues to perform strongly in several centres, weeks after its theatrical release.

While the big-screen run remains solid, the makers have finalised the film’s digital rollout. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is set to premiere on ZEE5 from February 11, 2026, making it available for streaming on OTTplay Premium as well.

Despite discussions around extending the theatrical window due to sustained audience interest, the producers have chosen to proceed with the planned OTT release. Industry insiders point to a pre-arranged agreement with ZEE5 that guarantees a substantial digital deal if the film arrives on the platform within a stipulated timeframe, making the move commercially sound.

Released on January 12 as a festive offering, the film blends mass entertainment with emotional depth. Chiranjeevi essays the role of Shankara Vara Prasad, a high-ranking national security officer whose professional duty collides with personal turmoil when he is assigned to protect a family tied to his troubled past.

Nayanthara’s performance adds emotional weight to the narrative, while Venkatesh’s key role provides additional star power and crowd appeal. The ensemble cast, featuring Catherine Tresa, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Harsh Vardhan and Abhinav Gomatham, lends solid support.

Bheems Ceciroleo’s chart-topping music, coupled with Ravipudi’s trademark blend of humour and sentiment, has made Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu a complete festive entertainer. With its OTT debut around the corner, the film is expected to find a fresh wave of audiences in the digital space as well.