Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Superhit Romantic Comedy

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju has emerged as one of the standout romantic comedy successes of Sankranthi 2026. Backed by strong word-of-mouth and packed theatres, the film enjoyed a solid theatrical run, cementing its place among the festive season’s biggest hits. With its cinema journey nearing completion, the much-loved entertainer is now gearing up for its digital debut.

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Platform and Release Date

Following its successful theatrical outing, Anaganaga Oka Raju is set to stream on Netflix. According to industry buzz, the film will premiere digitally on February 26, 2026. The movie is expected to be available in Telugu, with subtitles to cater to a wider audience. Fans who missed watching it on the big screen can soon enjoy Naveen Polishetty’s rural rom-com from home.

Story and Plot Overview

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Godavari districts, the film revolves around Raju (Naveen Polishetty), the heir of a once-influential zamindar family that fell into debt due to his grandfather’s lavish lifestyle. Struggling financially, Raju believes marriage is his quickest route to stability and targets Charulatha, the daughter of a wealthy landlord from a neighboring village.

Raju’s carefully planned “Operation Charulatha” takes unexpected turns after marriage, pulling him into village politics and power struggles. The narrative explores how Raju balances love, ambition, and survival in a rural setting filled with tradition and hierarchy.

Performances

Naveen Polishetty carries the film almost single-handedly, delivering a high-energy performance filled with sharp dialogue and impeccable comic timing. His screen presence keeps the narrative engaging throughout. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Charulatha convincingly, with her character gaining more emotional weight in the latter half. Supporting actors like Rao Ramesh and Bulle Raj Revanth make brief yet effective contributions, but the film largely thrives on Naveen’s performance.