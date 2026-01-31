Mardaani 3 Review & Rating: A Gritty Rani Mukerji-Led Crime Drama With a Social Punch

A Battle That Goes Beyond Crime

Mardaani 3 once again places Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji) at the centre of a grim reality — human trafficking. But this time, the enemy isn’t limited to shadowy criminals. The film widens its gaze to expose a larger, more uncomfortable truth: a system that springs into action only when power, money, or influence is threatened. Ordinary victims, especially poor and forgotten children, remain invisible until they become politically inconvenient.

What’s New, What Isn’t

Structurally, the film stays close to the franchise’s template — a relentless cop racing against time to rescue trafficked girls. On the surface, it may feel like familiar territory. Look closer, though, and the conflict feels more layered. Shivani isn’t just chasing criminals anymore; she’s pushing against institutional apathy, selective urgency, and a hierarchy of whose lives matter more.

A Worthy Opponent

The antagonist this time is Amma, played by Mallika Prasad, the mastermind behind a vast trafficking network spanning cities and states. Amma isn’t written as evil for shock value. She is a product of a system that rewards cruelty and turns indifference into power. That grounding makes her especially unsettling. Like the franchise’s earlier villains — Tahir Raj Bhasin (2014) and Vishal Jethwa (2019) — Amma feels disturbingly plausible.

Rani Mukerji Holds the Line

Rani Mukerji continues to embody Shivani Shivaji Roy with quiet ferocity. There’s no glamour here — no softened edges. Her visible exhaustion, unpolished appearance, and instinct-driven policing lend authenticity to the role. Shivani doesn’t wait for validation or permission; she moves, reacts, and absorbs the cost of her choices. Rani’s restraint, rather than theatrics, remains the film’s emotional anchor.

Performances That Share the Weight

While Rani commands the frame, the film doesn’t rely solely on her star power. Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad bring depth and emotional balance, often elevating scenes that demand collective intensity rather than singular heroism. Their performances ensure the narrative doesn’t collapse into a one-woman show.

Direction, Pacing, and Pitfalls

Director Abhiraj Minawala handles the material with confidence. At just over two hours, the film moves briskly and rarely drags. However, its biggest weakness lies in predictability. Certain plot choices — a villain breaching personal spaces too easily, or Shivani repeatedly trusting the wrong people — stretch credibility. These loopholes are noticeable, especially given the protagonist’s experience.

Tone Over Spectacle

Mardaani 3 avoids stylised violence. The camera observes rather than sensationalises, guiding viewers through neglected streets and hidden corners where trafficking thrives because no one is watching. The action feels functional, almost secondary. The emphasis is on consequence, not choreography — a choice that reinforces the film’s moral seriousness.

Music, Dialogues, and Messaging

The recurring use of Aigiri Nandini (Mahishasura Mardini Stotram) adds urgency and symbolic weight. Shivani’s “Ladki Kyun” monologue revisits familiar ideas around gender and exploitation, but it’s effective within context. The most cutting line, however, belongs to the antagonist — a blunt observation about how cheaply life is valued, especially that of poor children. It lands not as provocation, but as indictment.

How It Stacks Up

Nothing here surpasses the raw, unsettling impact of Mardaani, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, which remains the franchise’s most uncompromising chapter. Still, this third instalment doesn’t feel redundant. It advances the conversation, even if it doesn’t radically redefine it.

Final Word

Mardaani 3 may not be the franchise at its sharpest, but it remains purposeful. It’s flawed in familiar ways, angry where it needs to be, and driven by a conviction that refuses to soften for easy comfort. In an industry where woman-led crime stories are still rare, that alone makes it necessary viewing.

Rating: 3/5

Watch Mardaani 3 Trailer Here