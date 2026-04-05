Vichitra First Look Unveiled

The first look poster of the movie Vichitra, produced and directed by Saifuddin Malik under the Sis Films banner, was unveiled by V.N. Aditya, President of the Directors’ Association.

On this occasion, director and producer Saifuddin Malik said:

“Greetings to all the media friends who came to this event. First of all, heartfelt congratulations to V.N. Aditya, who won the highest majority in the Directors’ Association elections. Special thanks to V.N. Aditya for releasing the poster. Our movie Vichitra has turned out really well and will be released next month. We seek everyone’s support.”

Famous director V.N. Aditya said:

“The title Vichitra is very interesting. I have already seen the trailer and it is excellent. Dhanunjay Rao Ilapand, a technician like no other, has done a wonderful job. Kadali Rambabu’s publicity will bring it closer to the audience. Definitely, Vichitra is going to be a big hit. All the best to the team.”

Co-director Dhanunjay Rao Ilapand said:

“Greetings to media friends. Vichitra is very unique and will touch every mother’s heart. Even the censor members appreciated the movie. It will be released on May 22. We seek the blessings of the audience and the support of the media.”

Actors Jyoti Apoorvaj, Ravi, Shreya Tiwari, Baby Sri Harshini, Ravi Prakash, Surya, Chhatrapathi Shekhar, Jabardasth Uddhandulu Apparao, Trinath, Sattipandu, Bobby, and others have performed wonderfully.