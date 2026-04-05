Video: Tovino Thomas' Pallichattambi Telugu Trailer Out

Malayalam star hero Tovino Thomas’s prestigious film “Pallichattambi” trailer has been released; set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on April 10th

“Pallichattambi” is a big-budget film starring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas. The movie is being produced by Noufal, Brijeesh, and Chanukya, Chaitanya, Charan under the banners of Worldwide Films and C Cube Bros Entertainments. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The movie has already created huge expectations on a pan-India level. This prestigious project is set to release grandly in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on April 10th

The trailer of “Pallichattambi” was released today. From what the trailer shows, a group of selfish people set their sights on the lands of the poor in Kunnumpuram. They use a corrupt police officer to suppress those who resist. The villagers wait for a savior who can protect them and their land. At that crucial moment, a heroic figure steps into Kunnumpuram, inspires the people, and turns the very soil of the village into a weapon to fight back against powerful attacks. The trailer builds curiosity about whether his courageous struggle alongside the villagers succeeds, and whether the land ultimately returns to its rightful owners.

The trailer also hints that this intense action entertainer includes a beautiful love story. Tovino Thomas’s performance, his action sequences, Kayadu Lohar’s makeover, and her screen presence stand out as major highlights. Director Dijo Jose Antony has presented the story, set in the 1950s and 60s, in a very natural and engaging manner.