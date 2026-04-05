MAA Condemns MLA Anirudh Reddy’s Derogatory Comments Against Film Fraternity

The Movie Artistes Association (MAA) President Vishnu Manchu and Vice President Madala Ravi condemned the recent controversial statements made by Telangana MLA J. Anirudh Reddy.

Responding to the MLA’s suggestion MAA President Vishnu Manchu took to social media to provide a sharp reality check.

"Good suggestion. Now just wondering — what’s the equivalent test before filing a nomination for elections? I am sure the voters would be happy to collaborate on a common framework with the respected MLA."

MAA Vice President Madala Ravi responded saying that it is "distasteful," "baseless," and "deeply offensive". He emphasized that the Telugu film industry is built on discipline and has consistently contributed to society's growth.

Madala Ravi pointed out that many actors are highly educated and respected individuals who have been honored with prestigious national awards like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

He cited legends such as NT Rama Rao, ANR, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Chiranjeevi, Madala Ranga Rao, and R. Narayana Murthy, who used cinema to deliver powerful social messages. Many Tollywood actors are Nationally and Internationally Fame.

Madala Ravi criticized the MLA for judging an entire fraternity based on the actions of a few. He questioned if it would be fair to call all politicians corrupt just because of the mistakes of a few individuals.

Madala Ravi highlighted that the Movie Artistes Association is proactive in social causes, specifically in the fight against drug abuse.

He noted that MAA works closely with the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Leading actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Vijay Deverakonda have actively led campaigns to warn the youth against harmful substances.

Madala Ravi concluded by stating that the film industry remains committed to its social duties and will continue to fight against the drug menace until it is completely eliminated.