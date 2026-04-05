Rashmika Mandanna Intense Look from Mysaa Out: Birthday Special

Rashmika Mandanna is bringing her fiercest avatar yet in Mysaa, the female-driven action drama directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. The film, which has already created strong hype with its first look, followed by intense teaser, dropped a striking new poster on the occasion of Rashmika’s birthday today, April 5.

The poster shows Rashmika in a heavily wounded, battle-worn state, with her face smeared with dirt, soot, and blood. Deep cuts across her nose, cheeks, and forehead reveal the brutality her character has endured. Yet, her intense, rage-filled gaze stands unbroken, capturing the emotional depth and raw ferocity the role demands.

Set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribes, Mysaa presents Rashmika in a never-seen-before transformation as a fierce Gond woman. The film promises a gripping mix of emotion and high-octane action, mounted on a grand Pan-India scale by Unformula Films.

The film also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

The cinematography is handled by Shreyaas P Krishna, while Jakes Bejoy scores the music. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer, which is currently progressing at full pace.