Don’t Sleep First Look: A Psychological Thriller

Malayalam cinema has been steadily winning over Telugu audiences with its rooted storytelling and technical finesse. Its influence is growing stronger, with top Malayalam filmmakers now collaborating with major Telugu stars. Basil Joseph, of Minnal Murali fame, is set to direct a film with Allu Arjun, while Dinjeeth Ayyathan, known for Kishkindha Kaandam and Eko, is reportedly planning a project with Prabhas.

Adding to this wave is a first-of-its-kind Telugu psychological thriller. Cinematographer Shamdat, who earlier directed Mammootty in the Malayalam–Tamil bilingual thriller Street Lights, is now making his Telugu directorial debut with this new film starring Indhra Raam, last seen in Chaurya Paatham. V Chudamani is producing the movie under the V Dream Films banner as Production No 2.

Today, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the film’s title and first look. Titled interestingly Don’t Sleep, the psychological thriller carries the intriguing tagline: “The longer you sleep, the closer he gets.” The first-look poster reinforces this eerie premise- Ravindra Vijay’s character, armed with a gun, chases Indhra Raam across snowy mountains, while the foreground shows the protagonist with his eyes closed and a bandage on his forehead, suggesting trauma and a blurred line between reality and nightmare. The poster effectively sparks curiosity.

The technical crew brings together impressive talent, and the first-look alone signals exceptional craftsmanship. Production design is handled by Monika–Ramakrishna, known for their work on Pushpa: The Rise. Music is by Gokul Harshan, who is also composing for a project under BVSN Prasad. Editing is by Manoj, a state award–winning technician. The story comes from writers Sajeer and Luna, who previously worked on RDX and Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game.

What makes this project stand out is the strong Malayalam technical core backing a Telugu narrative. It represents the evolving synergy between the two industries, melding Malayalam cinema’s depth and detail with Telugu cinema’s scale and reception.

If executed well, this psychological thriller could deliver a cinematic experience that is both emotionally gripping and technically superior.

The makers have also confirmed that the film will hit theatres soon.