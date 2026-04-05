Meghamsh Srihari's Aasmaan Concept Poster Out: A Suspense-Driven Mythological Thriller

The concept poster of Aasmaan has been unveiled today, April 5, 2026. The Aasmaan concept poster is garnering rave reviews from netizens on social media.

Earlier, the film was grandly launched on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Sri KlinKaara Celluloids marked a grand beginning with the auspicious launch pooja of its Production No. 1, Aasmaan, setting the tone for an ambitious and exciting cinematic venture. Produced by Kondaru Venkatesh and Srikanth Mannem, the film is directed by Ram Nandhan and stars in the lead role.

The launch ceremony was held in a vibrant atmosphere with several prominent guests in attendance, including Sai Durgha Tej, Sundeep Kishan, Niharika Konidela, Roshan Kanakala, and Narne Nithiin. Sai Durgha Tej gave the ceremonial first clap, while Sundeep Kishan switched on the camera. Ram Nandhan directed the first shot, and Niharika Konidela formally launched the script.

Aasmaan is being crafted as an edge-of-the-seat mythological thriller, blending suspense with rooted storytelling and high-concept narrative elements. The film stars Meghamsh Srihari in a role expected to showcase him in a new and intense avatar.

Ram Nandhan wrote and directed the film, making his Telugu debut with Aasmaan. Having previously directed two commercially successful Arabic films, he brings a fresh cinematic perspective to the project. He has also worked as an assistant to Kodi Ramakrishna, adding to his grounding in the genre.

Produced by Kondaru Venkatesh and Srikanth Mannem, the film marks Sri KlinKaara Celluloids' maiden venture, with plans to back multiple projects going forward.

The technical team includes music by Prashanth R Vihari, cinematography by Shoyabh, and art direction by Krishna Mohan Talluri. Swapna Kondaru serves as CEO, while Praveen Gundlathoti is the Executive Producer. Publicity designs are handled by Dhani Aelay, with SK Naidu - Phami Kandukuri as PRO.

Director Ram Nandan said, "Aasman marks my debut opportunity in the Telugu film industry. I would like to thank producers Venkatesh and Srikanth for placing their trust in me and giving me this opportunity. It has been a pleasure working with Meghamsh. We plan to complete the film across three schedules. We are coming up with a seat-edge thriller; it is going to be something truly fresh and unique."

Speaking at the event, producer Srikanth Mannem said, “I wholeheartedly welcome all the media who attended the launch ceremony of Sri KlinKaara Celluloids.” I sincerely thank all the chief guests who graced the occasion. I’m happy to begin this journey along with my brother Venkatesh, and together, we are planning to line up multiple exciting projects. Director Ram Nandhan brought us a beautiful subject titled ‘Aasmaan’, which blends suspense with mythological elements, and we are confident it will offer a fresh experience to the audience.”

Producer Kondaru Venkatesh said, “First of all, I would like to thank all the media who attended this event, along with my well-wishers and our chief guests for gracing the occasion. We began this journey almost three years ago in search of a strong subject, and when the director narrated ‘Aasmaan’, we were convinced. He has worked under Kodi Ramakrishna garu and directed two successful Arabic films. This is his third film and Telugu debut. Meghamsh Srihari was always my first choice for the lead, and I strongly felt he deserved a film that truly represents his potential. We are planning to begin shooting in May and aim for an October release, with the film releasing in multiple languages.”

Meghamsh Srihari said, “A warm welcome to everyone, and thank you to the media for attending our event. I thank my producers for trusting me with this project. With director Ram Nandhan, we are confident of delivering a blockbuster with ‘Aasmaan’. I’m also happy to be working again with cinematographer Shoyabh, and I thank Prashanth R Vihari garu for coming on board.”

Cameraman Shoaib said, "I would like to thank producers Venkatesh and Srikanth for placing their trust in me and giving me this opportunity. It was a pleasure working with Meghamsh."

With a strong team, intriguing premise, and clear vision, Aasmaan is shaping up to be a promising mythological thriller. Backed by a passionate team, the film is all set to go on floors soon, with plans for a multi-language release across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Arabic.