Love Insurance Company: Pradeep Ranganathan is Back with Unique Concept

The makers of Love Insurance Company, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and directed by Vignesh Shivan, held a grand pre-release event ahead of the film’s worldwide release on April 10. Produced by Nayanthara, the film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead, with S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu playing key roles. The Telugu teaser and trailer have already received an overwhelming response, raising expectations around the film.

“A New-Age Film That Will Strike a Chord” – Anil Ravipudi

Director Anil Ravipudi, who attended the event as a chief guest, said the film stands out for its contemporary theme and relatability.

“I watched Love Insurance Company and it’s not an ordinary theatrical experience. It has a strong new-age concept that today’s audience will connect with. The way the film imagines our dependence on technology by 2040 is highly innovative,” he said.

He praised Pradeep Ranganathan’s performance, calling it “natural and relatable,” and described S.J. Suryah as another major highlight. “What we’ve seen in the trailer is just a glimpse. The film will be much bigger on the big screen. I hope it becomes a blockbuster,” he added, also appreciating Krithi Shetty’s “extraordinary performance.”

“A Unique Concept That Deserves Success” – Dil Raju

Producer Dil Raju highlighted the film’s fresh premise and its potential to resonate with audiences.

“After watching Love Today, I felt Pradeep would connect strongly with Telugu audiences, and that proved right. He is now delivering back-to-back successes as both actor and filmmaker,” he said.

Calling Vignesh Shivan a director known for distinct storytelling, Dil Raju added, “Love Insurance Company has a very unique concept. Making a love story today is not easy, but this film presents it in a relatable way with an application-based backdrop. I hope audiences embrace it and make it a success.”

“Can Love Be Trusted If Chosen by an App?” – Pradeep Ranganathan

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan shed light on the film’s central idea, rooted in modern-day digital dependency.

“Today, we rely on Google or ChatGPT for everything—relationships, emotions, even health. But is all the information online always right? What happens between two people is known only to them, not to an algorithm,” he said.

He added that the film explores a futuristic scenario: “If this is the situation in 2026, imagine 2040—when people might trust machines more than humans. What if an application tells you who your perfect partner is? Can you trust love decided by an app? That’s the core of our story.”

Pradeep emphasized that the film blends this concept with commercial elements. “It’s a relatable story with love, comedy, and music. Working with Anirudh was a privilege, and I’ve learned a lot from Vignesh Shivan,” he said, thanking Telugu audiences for their continued support.

“A Futuristic Love Story with Strong Performances” – S.J. Suryah

Actor S.J. Suryah described the film as a well-crafted, futuristic entertainer.

“The trailer has already impressed audiences, but the film is even better. It’s a fun and engaging love story,” he said, praising Pradeep’s performance and Anirudh’s music as key strengths. He also lauded director Vignesh Shivan’s dedication, expressing confidence that audiences would reward the team’s efforts.

“A Special Role I Had Been Waiting For” – Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty expressed her excitement about being part of the project, calling it a challenging yet rewarding experience.

“Making this film wasn’t easy—we’ve put in a lot of effort. Vignesh Shivan has crafted every detail beautifully,” she said.

She added that she had been waiting for a role like this for a long time. “After ‘Uppena’, audiences called me ‘Bebamma’, and now I’m happy they’re referring to my character as ‘Dheema’. Working with Pradeep was a great experience, and Anirudh has delivered wonderful songs,” she noted.

With strong buzz, a fresh concept, and a promising cast, Love Insurance Company is gearing up for a grand release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 10.