Saraswati in Dacoit Will Be a Career-Defining Role: Mrunal Thakur

With Dacoit gearing up for its theatrical release on April 10, actor Mrunal Thakur opened up about her role, working experience, and the film’s unique appeal in an interaction with the media. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead and directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the pan-India action-romantic thriller has already generated strong buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs.

On Playing a Complex Character

Mrunal describes her character Saraswati as one of the most challenging roles of her career.

“This is a very difficult role, but the makers designed the character in a way that made it easier for an actor to understand. Playing a challenging character always brings joy, and Saraswati gave me that satisfaction,” she said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed portraying her. It’s a completely different role for me and a genre I haven’t explored before. I’m confident the audience will connect with her.”

On Action and Risky Stunts

The actor revealed that Dacoit pushed her beyond her comfort zone, especially with action sequences.

“I got to perform stunts in this film, including chase sequences and driving scenes, which I really enjoyed. There are some risky moments as well, and I believe audiences will have a great time watching them,” she noted.

On Audience Expectations in Telugu Cinema

Reflecting on her journey in Telugu films, Mrunal expressed gratitude for the love she has received.

“After films like Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and The Family Star, Telugu audiences have embraced me like one of their own. I will always cherish that love. They trust me to choose good roles, and I believe Saraswati will meet those expectations.”

On Choosing Experimental Roles

Mrunal emphasized her desire to constantly evolve as an actor.

“I always want to experiment and surprise myself. This film gave me that opportunity. I’m drawn to stories that explore new emotions and characters I haven’t played before, and Dacoit is one such project.”

What Drew Her to the Story

Talking about her first reaction to the script, she said:

“What intrigued me most was why Saraswati and Hari turn into dacoits. That’s something audiences should experience on the big screen. It’s a very different kind of love story.”

She also highlighted the film’s music. “The song ‘Roobaru’ is already a big hit, and there are more songs that will surprise audiences. The entire album is outstanding.”

On Working with Adivi Sesh

Mrunal had high praise for her co-star.

“I request audiences to watch this film for Adivi Sesh. He has delivered an outstanding performance in a role unlike anything he has done before. This will be one of his best films,” she said.

Calling him a self-made star, she added, “He is deeply involved in every aspect—writing, direction, everything. He is extremely dedicated and humble.”

Saraswati vs Sita: A Complete Shift

Addressing comparisons with her earlier role in Sita Ramam, she clarified:

“These two characters are completely different. Audiences have already seen me as Sita. Those who want to see a new side of me will definitely be surprised by Dacoit.”

On Shooting in Hindi and Telugu

The bilingual nature of the film added a new layer of challenge.

“We shot the film in both Hindi and Telugu. My previous Telugu films were straight projects, but doing this in two languages was more demanding and exciting at the same time,” she explained.

Working with Anurag Kashyap

Mrunal spoke highly of co-actor Anurag Kashyap.

“He’s an exceptional director and a very versatile actor. His performance in this film is special. Since both of us come from Hindi cinema, learning Telugu dialogues together was a memorable experience.”

On Producer Supriya Yarlagadda

The actor also appreciated the support from the production team.

“Supriya is a wonderful producer. Once, when I had a fever and had to travel from Mumbai to Hyderabad, she paused the shoot for two days after checking on my health. I’ve rarely seen a producer care so much about their actors.”

On High-Octane Chase Sequences

Sharing insights into one of the film’s key action portions, she said:

“I love driving, and I was the first girl in my family to drive a car. Shooting those chase sequences was thrilling. I even had to drive an ambulance without a handbrake, which was quite risky.”

On the Shooting Experience

Mrunal described the filming process as intense and immersive.

“We had workshops for the film, and most of the shoot happened outdoors. The road sequences, especially the driving portions, were very exciting and challenging.”

On Director Shaneil Deo and Technical Brilliance

Praising debut director Shaneil Deo, she said:

“He is a fantastic director. The film will be visually stunning. The teamwork between the director, editor, and cinematographer is exceptional. The visuals have a Hollywood-like quality.”

She concluded by highlighting the film’s music and overall appeal:

“The music is next level. The teaser and trailer have received great response, and I personally love the song ‘Kannepettaro’. Dacoit will definitely surprise everyone.”