Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram Re-Release May Flop in USA

The re-release of Race Gurram in 4K resolution has generated buzz among fans, but the early response has been uneven, particularly in overseas markets. Featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film was expected to create strong records in the growing trend of classic movie re-releases.

Despite the excitement surrounding the film, advance bookings in the United States have not lived up to expectations. Initial ticket sales across several locations have been relatively low, raising doubts about its box office performance in the region. While some audiences have shown interest, the collections so far indicate that the film still needs a considerable push to even recover basic screening expenses.

In contrast, the situation in India, especially in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, appears more encouraging. Advance bookings here are showing a better trend, reflecting the strong fan following and lasting popularity of the film among local audiences.

Industry observers believe that the film’s nostalgic value could still work in its favor. Many fans who enjoyed the movie during its original release may choose to watch it again on the big screen, especially over the weekend. Positive word of mouth and spot bookings could help improve occupancy rates in the coming days.

However, compared to the high expectations set before its re-release, the current performance is falling short, particularly overseas. What was initially expected to be a major success story is now facing a slow start.

The coming days will be crucial in deciding whether the film can regain momentum and turn things around at the box office.

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