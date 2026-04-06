Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: First Bollywood Film to Cross ₹1000 Crore Nett

In a landmark achievement for Hindi cinema, Dhurandhar 2 has reached an extraordinary milestone at the box office by surpassing ₹1000 crore nett collections. With this, the film has become the first Bollywood production to enter this elite club, marking a significant moment in the industry’s history.

Until now, only major Telugu blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule had managed to cross this remarkable figure. The success of Dhurandhar 2 has now placed Bollywood on the same global stage in terms of box office dominance.

The film’s impressive run reflects its widespread appeal among audiences and its strong performance across domestic markets. From packed theatres to consistent collections, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained solid momentum since its release.

Trade analysts believe this achievement could open new doors for big-budget Hindi films, encouraging filmmakers to aim for larger-scale productions with pan-India and global appeal. It also highlights the growing potential of Bollywood films to compete with the biggest successes from other regional industries.

With this record-breaking feat, Dhurandhar 2 has not only set a new benchmark but also redefined what is possible for Hindi cinema at the box office.

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