Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's First Look from Police Complaint Out Now

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, known for her powerful and challenging roles in South Indian cinema, is all set to impress Telugu audiences with her upcoming film “Police Complaint.” On the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birthday, the film’s team unveiled Varalaxmi’s first look from the movie.

In this film, Varalaxmi plays a never-before-seen character that blends power and entertainment throughout the storyline. The movie, set in a horror-thriller backdrop, features a special tribute song for Superstar Krishna, which the makers believe will be a major highlight of the film.

“Police Complaint” is being jointly produced by Singapore Balakrishna and Mallela Prabhakar under the banners MSK Pramidasri Films and Sri Vishnu Global Media. The film is directed by Sanjeev Megoti, known for his unique films like Aghora (Telugu, Tamil), Aaptha, Pourusham, Raghava Reddy, and Adiparvam.

The cast includes Naveen Chandra, Krishnasai, Ragini Dwivedi, Ravi Shankar, Aditya Om, Amit, Dil Ramesh, Rajashree Nair, Singapore Balakrishna, Duggireddy Venkata Reddy, and Sriharsha in key roles.

Speaking about the project, director Sanjeev Megoti said:“We released the first look of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Superstar Krishna’s birthday. The film revolves around the concept of ‘Chain Reaction of Karma’ — the idea that every action has a consequence. We’re presenting this concept through a new lens in a horror-thriller format. The shooting is progressing rapidly.”

Producers Singapore Balakrishna and Mallela Prabhakar shared:

“Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s role will be the highlight of the film. The special song dedicated to Superstar Krishna will leave a lasting impression. We're making this film on a grand scale, blending action, horror, and thrilling elements to offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience. The film’s title has been confirmed as ‘Police Complaint’ and Sanjeev Megoti is handling both writing and direction efficiently.”

Alongside Varalaxmi and Naveen Chandra, the film features several notable actors including Sharath Lohitashwa, Prithvi (from Animal), Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Gemini Suresh, Jabardasth Naveen, and Baby Tanasvi (of Pottelu fame). Senior actors will also be seen in serious and impactful roles.

