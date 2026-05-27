Shraddha Das Trikaal on May 28: Mythological Thriller Based on Sanatana Dharma

The mythological fictional thriller Trikaal, inspired by the spiritual mysteries hidden within Indian Sanatana Dharma, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 28. Popular actress Shraddha Das plays the lead role in the film, while Master Mahendran, Ajay, and senior actress Aamani appear in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Mani Tellaguti and produced by Radhika–Srinivas, with Chaganti Production LLP presenting and distributing it worldwide.

The recently released trailer, promotional content, and songs have generated massive buzz and significantly increased expectations for the film. The visuals shot in forest backdrops, thrilling narrative elements, and spine-chilling background score have especially impressed audiences. Going by the trailer, Trikaal appears to be more than just a conventional horror film, blending divine and supernatural powers into an intense mythological suspense thriller.

The film’s high-end VFX work and stunning cinematography further elevate its grandeur. In particular, the emotional song “Amma” has struck a chord with audiences and heightened curiosity around the movie. Shraddha Das’s new look, Master Mahendran’s action sequences, and Ajay’s powerful character have become talking points among movie lovers. Even the title Trikaal has turned into a hot topic within the industry.

Speaking about the film, director Mani Tellaguti said:

“Trikaal revolves around a powerful force that emerges as light during a time when darkness engulfs the world. We blended certain spiritual elements of Sanatana Dharma with thrilling cinematic moments to create this film. The trailer and songs have already received an overwhelming response, and audiences are going to experience something truly unique.”

The producers stated:

“This film, made with a mythological touch, will appeal to audiences of all sections. Trikaal is a unique blend of culture, spirituality, and thrilling elements, offering viewers a completely new cinematic experience.”

The music for the film is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who is known for his work in films like Arjun Reddy, Animal, and Spirit. The film team believes that his music and background score will stand out as one of the major strengths of Trikaal.

According to industry sources, the film has already generated good business in North India as well. Reports suggest that the Hindi satellite rights and dubbing rights have been sold for a fancy price.

Shraddha Das, who made her Tollywood debut with Siddu from Srikakulam, gained popularity through films like Arya 2, Guntur Talkies, Ek Mini Katha, Dictator, and Nagavalli. She is now set to appear in yet another unique role in Trikaal.

Overall, with its mythological thriller backdrop, spiritual themes, supernatural elements, and grand cinematic presentation, Trikaal has created strong excitement among cinema audiences ahead of its worldwide release on May 28.

Watch Trikaal Release Trailer

