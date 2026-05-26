Pawan Kalyan Used Our Daughter’s Case: Sugali Preeti's Parents Meet YS Jagan

Sugali Parvathi and Raju Naik, the parents of Sugali Preeti, met YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking justice in their daughter’s case.

During the meeting, they expressed anguish that even after nine years, justice had still not been delivered in the brutal rape and murder case of their daughter, which took place in 2017 during the TDP government’s tenure. They alleged that the present government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was handling the case negligently.

“YS Jagan Stood by Our Family”

Preeti’s parents recalled that during YS Jagan’s tenure, the state government had issued orders handing over the case to the CBI for investigation. They also remembered the assistance extended to their family at the time, including the allotment of a five-cent house site in Kurnool, five acres of agricultural land, and a government job for Preeti’s father, Raju Naik.

However, they alleged that after the TDP government returned to power, the case was completely sidelined. They appealed to Jagan to provide legal support and help revive the CBI investigation into the case.

Allegation Over Pension Stoppage

The grieving parents further alleged that the TDP government had also stopped the pension meant for the victim’s family. According to them, local officials told them that the pension was discontinued because they were speaking against the government.

They also informed Jagan that despite repeatedly requesting financial assistance to construct a house on the government-allotted land, the Chandrababu Naidu government had ignored their pleas.

YS Jagan Assures Legal Support

After listening to the family’s concerns, YS Jagan assured them that he would extend all possible support to ensure justice in the case. He promised to provide the necessary legal assistance and reiterated that the YSRCP would continue to stand by the family in the future as well.

He also recalled the support extended to Preeti’s family during the previous YSRCP government.

“Pawan Kalyan Used Our Daughter’s Case”

Sugali Preeti’s mother, Sugali Parvathi, expressed disappointment with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, alleging that he had used the Sugali Preeti case for political purposes.

She claimed that after coming to power, Pawan Kalyan failed to respond to their appeals. According to her, despite repeatedly seeking an appointment with him regarding the case, they were denied a meeting.

Parvathi questioned whether it was fair to neglect and mentally harass a victim’s family in such a manner. She alleged that evidence in the case was tampered with during the 2017–19 TDP regime and questioned why Pawan Kalyan had remained silent despite being aware of the developments.

She asserted that the family would continue its fight until all those responsible in the Sugali Preeti case were punished.