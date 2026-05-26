Mega DSC Scam, Godavari Pollution, Sand Mafia: Margani Bharat Slams CBN Govt

YSRCP National Spokesperson and Rajahmundry former MP Margani Bharat alleged large-scale irregularities in Mega DSC–2025 and questioned why Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was maintaining silence over corruption allegations in the Education Department headed by Nara Lokesh.

Addressing a press conference in Rajamahendravaram, Bharat demanded either a CBI probe or an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the entire DSC recruitment process. He alleged that a person associated with the DSC examination process and question paper preparation was allowed to appear for the same examination and later emerged as a topper, raising serious suspicions of paper leakage and manipulation.

Bharat questioned why no strict action, suspension, or criminal case had been initiated despite allegations of question paper leaks. He further alleged that teacher posts were being sold for nearly Rs.15 lakh each under the coalition government and accused the administration of deliberately withholding merit lists to suppress the alleged scam.

The former MP also targeted Pawan Kalyan, asking why the Jana Sena chief, who launched his party promising to “question injustice,” had failed to respond to alleged irregularities in Lokesh’s department. Bharat claimed that the government led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had transparently provided 1.20 lakh Secretariat jobs purely on merit without recommendations, whereas the present coalition government had turned Mega DSC into a major controversy affecting the future of 3.36 lakh unemployed youth.

On environmental issues, Bharat accused the coalition government of neglecting key pollution-control and infrastructure initiatives launched during the YSRCP regime to protect the Godavari river. He stated that the previous government had prepared a DPR worth Rs.756 crore and secured Rs.88 crore under the NRCP scheme for Godavari pollution-control projects.

He alleged that untreated industrial waste and sewage water were now being discharged directly into the river after contractors were allegedly threatened and sewage treatment plant (STP) works stalled midway over commission demands. Bharat urged Pawan Kalyan to personally inspect the STP channel and expose the alleged corruption in Rajamahendravaram.

Margani Bharat also alleged that illegal sand mining near the Gammon India bridge had become a serious threat to public safety and the Godavari ecosystem. He claimed that indiscriminate dredging operations by the sand mafia were worsening pollution and creating dangerous conditions that could endanger lives during future Godavari Pushkarams.

He accused local ruling party leaders of encouraging sand, soil, and chit-fund mafias and demanded immediate steps to stop illegal mining activities while ensuring that only treated water is discharged into the Godavari river.