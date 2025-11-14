Rolugunta Suri Movie Review and Rating

Rolugunta Suri arrives as a raw and emotionally intense rural drama that doesn’t shy away from exploring caste conflict, systemic injustice, and the brutal consequences of unchecked power. Directed by Anil Kumar Palla and produced by Tapaswi Art Creations, the film stars Nagarjuna Palla, Adyareddy, and Bhavana Neelap—each grounding the narrative with earnest performances. Marketed as a story inspired by real events, the film attempts to portray the harsh truths of village life with honesty and grit.

Plot

Set in the titular village of Rolugunta, the film follows Suri—a young man belonging to a marginalized caste—who returns home after completing a prison term. Hoping for a fresh start, Suri works hard to rebuild his life and gradually earns the admiration of fellow villagers. His budding love story with Kamala adds warmth to an otherwise grim narrative.

But peace is short-lived. A heated confrontation during a kabaddi match spirals into a caste-driven feud when the upper-caste village president and his loyal henchman Kashi target Suri and his family. What begins as a petty provocation turns into a campaign of humiliation and violence, culminating in a horrifying tragedy where Suri’s parents are burned alive.

The rest of the story unravels the mystery behind this brutal act and follows Suri’s emotional journey as he teeters between seeking justice and succumbing to vengeance. With several well-timed twists, the narrative maintains a steady grip on the audience.

Performances

Nagarjuna Palla delivers a compelling performance as Suri, capturing the character’s vulnerability, rage, and resilience with remarkable authenticity. His emotional scenes hit hardest, giving the film its dramatic backbone.

Adyareddy brings tenderness to the role of Kamala, while Bhavana Neelap makes her presence felt despite limited screen time. Brahmananda Reddy’s portrayal of the antagonist exudes arrogance and cruelty, serving as a chilling reminder of caste-based tyranny.

The supporting cast—including Satyanarayana, Ayusha, Jyothi, and Maharshi Ramana—adds realism and depth to the story.

Technical Strengths

Director Anil Kumar Palla not only crafts a gripping narrative but also shines behind the camera with his atmospheric visuals. The film’s cinematography captures the rustic environment with stark beauty. Subhash Anand’s music blends seamlessly with the tone of the story, with the soulful “Ninna.. Monna..” leaving a lasting impression.

Sandeep Chakravarthy’s background score heightens tension during high-stakes moments, while Aavula Venkatesh’s editing keeps the film engaging despite a few sluggish segments. Mohammed Sai’s dialogues, Vasu’s rugged action choreography, and S. Ramesh’s detailed art direction collectively elevate the film’s authenticity.

Overall Analysis

Rolugunta Suri is a gritty, unflinching portrayal of caste violence and rural power structures. Though intense and occasionally heavy-handed, its emotional honesty and strong performances make it a meaningful watch. It stands out as a bold attempt to bring socially relevant storytelling back into Telugu cinema.

Rating: 2.75/5