Radisson Blu Plaza, one of Hyderabad's' landmark luxury hotels, has been awarded the prestigious Tourism Excellence Award 2025 by the Government of Telangana. The recognition places the property among the state’s top-performing 5-star hotels category, applauding its superior hospitality standards and consistent service excellence.

The award was presented during the World Tourism Day celebrations held in Hyderabad. Representing the hotel, Sandeep Joshi, Area General Manager – South India, and Rajarshi Bhattacharjee, Director of Sales and Marketing, received the honour in the presence of tourism and industry leaders.

Speaking on the achievement, Sandeep Joshi said the award is a testament to the team’s unwavering commitment to delivering memorable guest experiences and contributing to Telangana’s growing tourism ecosystem.

With this milestone, Radisson Blu Plaza Banjara Hills further cements its status as one of Hyderabad’s premier luxury destinations — renowned for its elegant rooms, acclaimed dining offerings, and world-class hospitality.