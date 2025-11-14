NDA’s Bihar Sweep and Congress’ Jubilee Hills Win Redefine Political Momentum

The micro-management strategies of the ruling NDA in Bihar and the ruling Congress in Jubilee Hills, Telangana, appear to have paid significant dividends. Despite varied public perceptions in recent elections — whether in Bihar, Maharashtra, or Andhra Pradesh—questions were raised about the vigour of the electoral process. Yet, in a democracy, the people’s verdict stands supreme, irrespective of predictions or public mood. Notably, the general public seemed largely indifferent before the results, having already formed expectations about the likely outcomes.

India Today described the NDA’s sweeping victory as “NiMo TSUNaMo,” capturing the magnitude of the alliance’s triumph. The results reaffirm public confidence in Bihar’s senior-most and seasoned leader, Nitish Kumar, who continues to command trust across the state.

This election cycle delivered several surprises, with outcomes, both in Bihar and in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, exceeding exit poll projections. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Bihar, surpassing its ally JD(U). Meanwhile, India’s prominent election strategist Prashant Kishor’s political debut through his Jana Suraaj Party (JSP) resulted in a disappointing setback.

It is high time for the Congress High Command, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to introspect on this poor showing and work toward regaining public trust to take on the formidable Modi–Shah leadership. Even its ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), delivered a subdued performance, restricted to 27 seats despite its strong foothold within the Mahagathbandhan.

In Telangana, the resounding mandate in Jubilee Hills strengthens the Revanth Reddy-led government’s position in the state. The BRS, meanwhile, must regain lost ground by reconnecting with voters and focusing on key public issues.

Note: This article was written with inputs from Ramachandra Reddy Palavali, General Manager, Sri City.