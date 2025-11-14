Jubilee Hills Bypoll Win Is a Referendum on Two Years of Congress Governance: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has termed the Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election as a clear endorsement of the party’s two-year governance. Thanking the voters for their support, he said the mandate reflects people’s confidence in the government’s focus on employment generation and livelihood development.

Revanth Reddy said the win places greater responsibility on his leadership. “The people of Hyderabad have strongly backed us and blessed us to move forward with higher accountability. My thanks to every voter and to the Congress workers who stood by the party. We don’t celebrate wildly when we win, nor do we collapse when we lose. In opposition, we fight for people; in power, we solve their problems. Congress has survived among the people for a decade,” he said.

He noted that Congress secured 51% of the total votes and described it as a decisive mandate. “People watched our governance for two years and delivered this verdict. Nearly 60–65% of the state’s revenue comes from the twin cities. Yet, Kishan Reddy continues to avoid cooperating on key developmental issues. He received only 25% of the votes he once got. This is a tremor before a political earthquake. If he does not change course now, he will be grounded politically. The people have clearly defined everyone’s role and responsibility.”

Revanth reiterated his vision to develop Hyderabad as a global city, identifying waste management and encroachments as major challenges. He said the government is clearing illegal occupations on lakes, nalas, and water bodies. “The BRS ran a campaign filled with lies and abusive language. We introduced the Eagle Force to combat ganja and drugs, and deployed Hydra teams to curb land encroachments. Instead of cooperating, the BRS is obstructing the city’s development. Kishan Reddy should come to the Secretariat and discuss pending state issues with the Centre,” he said.

He also directed Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka to review civic issues with officials and prepare a detailed report.

Turning his attention to BRS leaders, Revanth said, “KTR needs to shed his arrogance, and Harish Rao must drop his envy. Even when KCR moved around with his foot bandaged, people still gave us 65 seats. Our vote share increased in the Parliamentary elections too—we passed the second litmus test. Even if BRS and BJP join hands, they cannot touch our vote share. Harish Rao’s glares may be intense, but that won’t burn us. Even after losing power, KTR’s ego hasn’t faded.”

Appealing for cooperation, he said, “Let’s keep politics for the last year. Support us for two years so we can work for the people.”

Revanth also warned against the spread of misinformation. “Fake news created by you and believed by you doesn’t become truth. I know who is behind these bogus surveys. We don’t want to behave harshly with the media like in neighboring states. Media must not lose its credibility,” he cautioned.