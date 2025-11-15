iBomma Owner Immadi Ravi Arrested: Cyberabad Police Crack Down on Piracy

Authorities in Cyberabad have taken a major step in their crackdown on digital piracy by arresting the alleged operator of the iBomma piracy platform. The man, identified as Immadi Ravi, was taken into custody soon after he landed in India from the United States.

According to cybercrime officials, Ravi had been overseeing the operations of the iBomma site, which is notorious for circulating newly released films without permission. Investigators believe he coordinated with an overseas technical team to keep the platform running and to upload pirated content regularly.

Film producers had filed multiple complaints after suffering financial losses due to illegal online distribution of their movies. Following these complaints, police intensified their investigation, eventually tracking Ravi’s movements and apprehending him upon his arrival in Hyderabad.

Officials have stated that further inquiry is underway to identify the full network behind the piracy website and to take additional action against those involved.

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