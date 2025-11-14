Mahesh Babu–Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Event: Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Your Passport Entry

The excitement for SSMB 29 has reached fever pitch as fans gear up for SS Rajamouli’s grand Globetrotter event, scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City. With Mahesh Babu headlining the film and global icons Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the adventure, anticipation is soaring across the country.

The buzz only intensified after the film’s striking pre-look posters, the impactful Sanchari track, and Rajamouli’s signature promotional strategy, which has kept fans hooked in the days leading up to the event.

Special Passport Entry Sets Off Nationwide Frenzy

Unlike standard event passes, entry this time comes in the form of a specially designed yellow “passport.” The pass features a trident emblem, images of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajamouli, along with event guidelines and a map of Ramoji Film City. The unique design has taken social media by storm, with fans proudly sharing pictures of their Globetrotter passports.

🎉 #GlobeTrotter Giveaway Alert! 🎉

giving away exclusive event passes! 🦁💥 How to Participate:

1️⃣ Follow @kittu_btech

2️⃣ Like ❤️ & RT 🔁 this post

3️⃣ Comment or Quote Tweet with:

• An appreciation note or your best memory (recent or childhood) connected to @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/nSvtxrtlx7 — Ringa Ringa (@kittu_btech) November 13, 2025

Fan Clubs Scramble as Last-Minute Passport Demand Surges

With demand skyrocketing, several fan clubs in Hyderabad have stepped in to assist fans looking for last-minute entries. One group announced on X:

“#Globetrotter Passport Drop! Hyderabad fans only. Fill the form to claim your single passport. Entries accepted till 4 PM. Note: Filling the form does not guarantee a pass.”

🚨 #Globetrotter Passport Drop! Hyderabad DHFMs only: Fill this form 👉 https://t.co/yWeTzAltAF to claim YOUR single passport. Entries accepted till 4pm today. Ensure you collect within the announced timeframe! 1 per member. Let’s celebrate! 🌍#GlobetrotterEvent… — Maheshbabu Fan Club (@MaheshBabu_FC) November 14, 2025

Forms are being opened for limited periods, and fans must collect their passports during specific time slots. Offline distribution points across the city have also turned the hunt for passes into a near-festive celebration.

How Fans Can Get Their Globetrotter Passport

To participate, fans must register on the official event site, generate a fan badge, and enter the ongoing contest. Selected winners receive a QR-based digital pass, which must be collected in physical form later. Each individual can claim up to two passes, with early registrations receiving preference.

Rajamouli also released a special message urging fans to avoid fake posts and reminding them that only authorized passport holders will be allowed inside the venue.

Gateway to #GlobeTrotterEvent, Here’s How to Get Your Passes: 1.Head over to our website.https://t.co/MVg9l981OB

2.Fill in your accurate details and complete the login registration.

3.Once done, your exclusive Fan Badge will be generated.

4.Registered fans will be eligible to… — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) November 13, 2025

Where to Watch the Event Live

The Globetrotter event will go live at 7 PM IST on JioHotstar. International audiences can tune in through Variety’s official YouTube channel.