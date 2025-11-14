Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Thanuja, Emmanuel and Kalyan Recall Emotional Childhood Moments

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is now in its 10th week, and the contestants who have been competing through strategies and verbal clashes are gradually beginning to feel the emotional weight of staying away from their families. This growing pressure is believed to be one of the reasons behind Ramu Rathod’s recent decision to self-eliminate from the show.

On November 14, which is celebrated as Children’s Day, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates by presenting them with photographs from their childhood. The unexpected gesture filled the house with emotional moments as contestants revisited their early memories.

“Love You Amma,” says Tanuja

Tanuja was the first to react. Overcome with emotion, she shared her story and said,

“My mother is the biggest superhero in my life. Whenever I stepped back thinking I was not capable, she pushed me forward saying I could do it. I am here today only because of you Savitri. Love you Mummy.”

Emmanuel’s painful childhood: “My mother had no food. She ate mud”

Emmanuel received a childhood picture with his elder brother. Tearfully, he opened up about his difficult past.

“My mother did not want to have another child at that time because there was no food at home. She used to eat mud when we had nothing. My brother and I struggled from a very young age. There is no work we have not done. My brother is the real hero of my life.”

He continued,

“He raised me like a second father. If there were 20 sacks to lift, he would carry 15 and allow me to lift only 5.”

Kalyan breaks down remembering his childhood