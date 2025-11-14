KTR's Reaction to Jubilee Hills By-Election Defeat: Watch Video

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) responded to the Jubilee Hills by-election results, stating that the party is not overly concerned about the outcome. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, he thanked the voters who supported BRS and said that most surveys had predicted a BRS victory.

KTR hinted that the last three days before polling had changed the course of the election, adding, “Everyone knows what happened in those final days.” He said the by-poll had given the party new strength and insisted that BRS continues to be the main alternative in the state.

He criticised the manner in which the election was conducted, saying it was not transparent. He appreciated party candidate Maganti Sunitha for fighting till the very end.

KTR also said that BRS did not use caste or religion in its campaign. He alleged that former cricketer Azharuddin received a ministerial post only because of pressure created by BRS. Highlighting the party’s contributions, he said Jubilee Hills witnessed significant development during the BRS government.

“Wins and losses are part of politics. We are not disappointed by the Jubilee Hills result. BRS has always been a fighting party. As the opposition, we will continue to do our job, and we will keep fighting until KCR becomes Chief Minister again,” KTR declared.